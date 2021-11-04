Search

04/11/2021

NO WAY! Tipperary residents oppose plans for mast in Clonmel

'We won't let the builders in there,' says residents' spokesperson

Telecommunications mast

A telecommunications mast is earmarked for the grounds of Clonmel Town FC ( Stock image)

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Local residents opposed to the installation of a telecommunications mast in Clonmel have vowed to fight the proposal all the way.
A planning application for a 21.1 metres-high monopole to support telecommunications antenna and ancillary equipment, cabinets, fencing and all associated site works for use by Three Ireland (Hutchinson) Ltd and other operators on the grounds of Clonmel Town Football Club at the Cashel Road has been lodged with Tipperary County Council.
However Dominic Hanley, a spokesperson for local residents, says “if we have to camp outside that gate 24/7 to stop this going ahead we’re going to do it.

“We won’t let the builders in there. We’re not going to let this lie, it just ain’t happening.”
He said that more than 500 signatures opposing the mast had been collected in a petition from residents of surrounding areas including Pearse Park, Cooleens Close, Baron Park, Marian Terrace, Bianconi Drive, Love Lane, Prior Park, Tudor Drive, Airhill and Melview.
Mr Hanley said that residents had concerns about the dangers that such masts posed to public health.
“These masts give off a minimum of 1,000 metres of radiation in all directions.
“We understand they must be located at a minimum of between 700 metres and 1,000 metres from any residential area.”
He stated that the bird, bee and insect population would be wiped out because of radiation.
He also accused Clonmel Town FC of treating local people with contempt.
He said that none of them knew of the plans for the mast, which were advertised in a newspaper that didn’t circulate widely in the town.
“It’s so annoying,” he said.
“We don’t want to upset anybody but the people are being treated like a bunch of idiots.”
The residents are now planning to stage a protest outside the club grounds on the Cashel Road.
Dominic Hanley said there were already a number of these masts in the area, including on the grounds of Clonmel Celtic FC, the garda station and on the mountain, and he didn’t believe any more were needed.
He said if planning permission was granted by the county council the residents would appeal the decision to An Bord Pleanála, the planning appeals board.
If that failed they would engage the services of an engineer to fight their cause.
It’s understood that the installation of such masts is worth in the region of between €50,000 and €100,000 to clubs and organisations on whose ground they’re located.
A spokesperson for Clonmel Town FC said the club would abide by the planning decision and didn’t wish to comment further.
The planning application was lodged on September 23 and the council’s decision is due on November 17.

