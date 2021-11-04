Thanks lads! A great year's work completed in one Tipperary village

Ardfinnan Tidy Towns

As winter approaches and the work in the Tidy Towns comes to an end just want to thank a few people for some of the projects completed this year.

The two main projects completed were the beds at the Clogheen Road and St Finnan’s Avenue. These wouldn’t have been possible or completed this year without the help of the residents and generous donations received from them to finish the work.

A big thanks to the lads that come out to help on Saturdays and evenings. Separately Walter and his men have done a lot of work around the village this year but also helped the Tidy Towns in numerous ways in all the work done in the village. It’s great to see the playground being used so much.

Thanks to Michael Anglim and the committee.

Also thanks to Michael for running the fundraiser for the Tidy Towns earlier in the year, without this help we wouldn’t have been able to cut grass etc around the village.

Ardfinnan Community Council

The next Ardfinnan Community Council Committee meeting has been deferred until Thursday, November 11 at 8pm in the Community Centre. We apologise to everyone for any inconvenience caused.

All meetings are open to the public.