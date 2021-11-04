Thanks lads! A great year's work completed in one Tipperary village

Even the local geese are delighted with the year's work carried out by Ardfinnan Tidy Towns group who completed two main projects. Well done lads!
Ardfinnan Tidy Towns
As winter approaches and the work in the Tidy Towns comes to an end just want to thank a few people for some of the projects completed this year.
The two main projects completed were the beds at the Clogheen Road and St Finnan’s Avenue. These wouldn’t have been possible or completed this year without the help of the residents and generous donations received from them to finish the work.
A big thanks to the lads that come out to help on Saturdays and evenings. Separately Walter and his men have done a lot of work around the village this year but also helped the Tidy Towns in numerous ways in all the work done in the village. It’s great to see the playground being used so much.
Thanks to Michael Anglim and the committee.
Also thanks to Michael for running the fundraiser for the Tidy Towns earlier in the year, without this help we wouldn’t have been able to cut grass etc around the village.
Ardfinnan Community Council
The next Ardfinnan Community Council Committee meeting has been deferred until Thursday, November 11 at 8pm in the Community Centre. We apologise to everyone for any inconvenience caused.
All meetings are open to the public.
Cawley pictured after playing in the recent Schools Senior Cup match against St. Munchins in Dooradoyle.
Even the local geese are delighted with the year's work carried out by Ardfinnan Tidy Towns group who completed two main projects. Well done lads!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.