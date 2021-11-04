Search

04/11/2021

Thanks lads! A great year's work completed in one Tipperary village

Thanks lads! A great year's work completed in one Tipperary village

Even the local geese are delighted with the year's work carried out by Ardfinnan Tidy Towns group who completed two main projects. Well done lads!

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Ardfinnan Tidy Towns
As winter approaches and the work in the Tidy Towns comes to an end just want to thank a few people for some of the projects completed this year.
The two main projects completed were the beds at the Clogheen Road and St Finnan’s Avenue. These wouldn’t have been possible or completed this year without the help of the residents and generous donations received from them to finish the work.
A big thanks to the lads that come out to help on Saturdays and evenings. Separately Walter and his men have done a lot of work around the village this year but also helped the Tidy Towns in numerous ways in all the work done in the village. It’s great to see the playground being used so much.
Thanks to Michael Anglim and the committee.
Also thanks to Michael for running the fundraiser for the Tidy Towns earlier in the year, without this help we wouldn’t have been able to cut grass etc around the village.

Ardfinnan Community Council
The next Ardfinnan Community Council Committee meeting has been deferred until Thursday, November 11 at 8pm in the Community Centre. We apologise to everyone for any inconvenience caused.
All meetings are open to the public.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media