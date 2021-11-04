Councillors defer decision on Carrick-on-Suir Regeneration Scheme planning application

A decision on Carrick-on-Suir Regeneration Scheme’s planning application has been deferred until later this month to give the council more time to reach agreement with residents and traders objecting to the proposed location of a Blueway car park and removal of 30 parking spaces from Main Street.

The council CEO’s report on the finalised Part 8 planning application for the multi-million euro regeneration scheme was to come before the October meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District last Thursday for adoption.

But at the start of the meeting at Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall, District Chairman Cllr Mark Fitzgerald proposed the decision be deferred to the November meeting. Carrick-on-Suir Sinn Féin Cllr David Dunne seconded the proposal.

PRIVATE WORKSHOPS

In the days leading up to the council meeting, the District’s councillors held a number of private workshops with council officials in an effort to reach a resolution to strong objections residents of the town’s Treacy Park have to a regeneration scheme proposal to develop a 38-space car park for Blueway visitors on a section of Sean Healy Park bordering the N24 opposite their homes.

Tipperary County Council received 284 submissions and a petition of 540 signatures objecting to the car park, which the Treacy Park residents fear will pose a health and safety risk by increasing the amount of traffic turning off the busy N24, attracting anti-social behaviour at night and detracting from the park’s appearance.

A delegation from Treacy Park Residents Association met with council representatives again ahead of the MD meeting last week to try and resolve the impasse but no agreement or consensus was reached.

The other bone of contention with the regeneration scheme put under the spotlight in the workshops councillors held with council officials last week was the proposal to halve the number of parking spaces on Main Street from 56 to 26 spaces. Several town centre traders fear this will seriously damage their businesses. The council has sent the regeneration scheme plan back to the consultants who designed the project to see where car parking spaces can be saved on the street.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s Director of Services Brian Beck told last Thursday’s meeting of the district’s councillors that the council had until December 6 to make a decision on the regeneration scheme planning application. He said the council would welcome the opportunity to engage with any interested parties who wished to engage with the local authority in the meantime.

“We will continue to be open to engaging with traders and members of the public,” he stressed.

Mr Beck added that the council hoped to be in a position to present the council CEO’s report on the regeneration scheme for adoption at the November meeting.

Mr Beck thanked the District’s councillors for attending the workshop meetings to try and resolve the difficulties with the regeneration scheme, which he described as a “very important project for the future of Carrick-on-Suir”.

Cllr Fitzgerald commended the council’s officials, consultants and engineers who have done so much work in the background on the regeneration scheme.

“We will all do our best to work over the next few weeks to get this over the line.

“It’s such a large opportunity – a once in a generation opportunity for the town of Carrick-on-Suir,” he added.

Mr Beck proposed later at the meeting to bring forward the date of the November monthly meeting to deal with the Carrick-on-Suir Regeneration Scheme planning application.

It was resolved to fix the new meeting date at a Standing Orders meeting of the Municipal District.