Best in business in Tipperary recognised at annual awards ceremony

Fourteen awards were bestowed on the best in business in County Tipperary at an awards ceremony in Clonmel on Thursday. The Tipperary Business Awards hosted by the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce were open to any Tipperary based business and the awards ceremony took place virtually. The awards received their greatest number of applications on record and an independent judging panel led by Gillian Barry of the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest (TÚS), formerly LIT handled the entire adjudication process.



The Overall Tipperary Business of the Year Award sponsored by Boston Scientific went to Buttimer Engineering, a diversified mechanical engineering company, specialising in bulk materials handling systems and high-quality steel fabrication. Based in Cahir, County Tipperary, they operate in a wide range of industries serving clients in Ireland, the UK and Europe. Over the last 40 years, Buttimer Engineering has grown its team to over 100 employees. Their application wowed the judges as it illustrated a remarkable strategy in the areas of innovation, growth, value proposition to its customers and its contribution to the region. Their level of open innovation, partnership and a deep understanding of their customers’ needs to ensure their position as a market leader in the bulk material handling sectors remains strong is exemplary.



Speaking of the win Fergal Buttimer said “We are delighted to win this award, it really means so much and I would like to thank the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce and all the sponsors who supported today’s event. This award is a testament to the hard work, expert skills and vision of the entire staff at Buttimer Engineering and a brilliant boost for everyone on the team. We are privileged to be in such highly esteemed company today and congratulations to all the winners.”



Chamber President, Paula Carney-Hoffler commented “It’s been a tough couple of years for everyone, a war of attrition for many of us in the business community but the resilience, adaptability and tenacity of the Tipperary Business Awards winners has really shone through this afternoon and given everyone a great lift. There is no doubt about it, the future for Tipperary businesses is bright, in fact, we were blown away by the sheer volume of entries received in the start-up and new emerging business category sponsored by the Local Enterprise Office, so watch this space.”



Sr. Eileen Fahey the founder of Aiséirí won the prestigious President’s Award. In 1983, she set up the treatment centre for those struggling with addiction and their families. To this day Aiséirí is a place where there is a wealth of understanding, care and experience, that can help those living in the despair of addiction, take the first vital step to recovery.



Sr. Eileen commented “What a brilliant awards ceremony that was, I am overwhelmed if I’m honest but so very grateful to receive this award from the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce. I really feel that I am accepting this award on behalf of all the people who have been involved in Aiséirí since the early days, this award is for them. If this award helps to raise awareness that there is help available to anyone struggling with addiction and they take the first step towards recovery as a result of it then it will be all the more special indeed, a miracle no less and I have seen many great miracles happen at Aiséirí.”