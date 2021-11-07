Carrick-on-Suir's drama group to stage the play Eclipsed next month

Brewery Lane Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir
Brewery Lane Drama Group will stage a drama about the treatment of unmarried mothers in Ireland in the past at Brewery Lane Theatre in early December.
Preparations have begun for Patricia Brogan Burke’s play Eclipsed, which will open at the Carrick-on-Suir theatre on Sunday, December 5 and run until Sunday, December 12.
The play deals with the issue of how unmarried mothers were treated in Ireland in the 1960s and is a shocking window into Ireland's past.
The cast includes Maria Clancy, Sheena Raggett, Mary McGrath, Paula O’Dwyer, Jackie Ahern Slater, Sandra Power, Fiona Hennessy, Caoimhe O’Shea. Tom Nealon is the director.
