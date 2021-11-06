Search

06/11/2021

Tipperary TD slams State's failure to provide adequate secondary school places for children with autism

Tipperary TD slams State's abject failure to provide adequate second level school places for children with autism

Deputy Michael Lowry made his comments in the Dail this week

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

A Tipperary TD has accused the State of abjectly failing to provide adequate secondary school places for children with autism. 

Independent TD Michael Lowry said the current system was failing children with autism when he spoke about the transition from primary school to secondary school during Promised Legislation time in the Dail this week. 

"The educational needs of children is something every parent takes very seriously. This is particularly so where a child has additional needs," he said. 

"Across Tipperary there are numerous children currently in final year in the autism units of primary schools. Secondary school enrolments are currently underway. Autism units in secondary Schools should be structured to be capable of accepting all pupils making the transition up from Primary Schools. 

"Parents want their autistic children to transfer to secondary schools that provide for their educational needs, while incorporating the familiarity and security of the friends they made in primary school.

"There is abject failure by the State to provide sufficient places for autistic children when they graduate from primary to secondary school. The lack of spaces is the cause of huge confusion and distress amongst these children and their parents.

"We need to fill this gaping gap in our Secondary School System as a matter of urgency’ Deputy Lowry added. 

In response to Deputy Lowry, the Minister of State with responsibility for Special Education and Inclusion Josepha Madigan said that those who are having issues should engage with her Department or make contact with the National Council for Special Education.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media