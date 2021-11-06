Tipperary TD slams State's failure to provide adequate secondary school places for children with autism

A Tipperary TD has accused the State of abjectly failing to provide adequate secondary school places for children with autism.

Independent TD Michael Lowry said the current system was failing children with autism when he spoke about the transition from primary school to secondary school during Promised Legislation time in the Dail this week.

"The educational needs of children is something every parent takes very seriously. This is particularly so where a child has additional needs," he said.

"Across Tipperary there are numerous children currently in final year in the autism units of primary schools. Secondary school enrolments are currently underway. Autism units in secondary Schools should be structured to be capable of accepting all pupils making the transition up from Primary Schools.

"Parents want their autistic children to transfer to secondary schools that provide for their educational needs, while incorporating the familiarity and security of the friends they made in primary school.

"There is abject failure by the State to provide sufficient places for autistic children when they graduate from primary to secondary school. The lack of spaces is the cause of huge confusion and distress amongst these children and their parents.

"We need to fill this gaping gap in our Secondary School System as a matter of urgency’ Deputy Lowry added.

In response to Deputy Lowry, the Minister of State with responsibility for Special Education and Inclusion Josepha Madigan said that those who are having issues should engage with her Department or make contact with the National Council for Special Education.