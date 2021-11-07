REVEALED: Drum roll please! And the winner of Tipperary's Next Superstar is...

Thousands of tipperarylive.ie readers and our esteemed judges have cast their votes to crown the winner of #TipperarysNextSuperstar - the major countywide talent search run by The Nationalist and Tipperary Star over the last couple of months.

We can now reveal the winner...

At just 14 years of age, talented singer Zoe Gavin from Clonmel has been confirmed as our winner.

Zoe's powerful version Olivia Rodrigo's song Hope ur okay impressed online voters and our judges enough to earn her top spot and our massive prize package.

PICTURED: Tipperary's Next Superstar winner

Zoe picked up 35% of the public vote and did well on the judges' scorecards to take the title and prize. Alannah Manton, Sam Ryan, Aoife Sweeney and Amy Bergin were are other four finalists after winning their respective heats.

Our judges were Ronan Maher, Emmet Donlan and Graham Cantwell.

Regional Editor for Iconic Media in Tipperary, Darren Hassett, said: "Zoe is a hugely deserving winner. She came through a very strong heat and was hugely popular with our online voters in the final. We can't wait to see what the future holds for her."

He added: "I would like to thank all of our wonderful entrants once again for making the competition a success and bringing such high standards to the table.

"We have no doubt we uncovered more than a few potential superstars across Tipperary. Thanks also to our kind sponsors Moran's Menswear, Clonmel Park Hotel, Ballyhane Studio, Thurles Credit Union and the Anner Hotel."

Zoe's full prize comes courtesy of those sponsors which includes a €300 voucher for the Anner Hotel; €300 One 4 All voucher from Thurles Credit Union; €300 voucher for Moran's Menswear Thurles; two nights B & B and one evening meal for two at The Clonmel Park Hotel.

She will also perform as an opening act to an upcoming gig in The Clonmel Park Hotel and has won a full day recording in Ballyhane Studios, a recording studio and performance venue based in Birdhill, county Tipperary.

You can hear Zoe's winning performance below: