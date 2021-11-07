Search

07/11/2021

REVEALED: Drum roll please! And the winner of Tipperary's Next Superstar is...

Congratulations!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Congratulations to our worthy winner!

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Thousands of tipperarylive.ie readers and our esteemed judges have cast their votes to crown the winner of #TipperarysNextSuperstar - the major countywide talent search run by The Nationalist and Tipperary Star over the last couple of months. 

We can now reveal the winner...

At just 14 years of age, talented singer Zoe Gavin from Clonmel has been confirmed as our winner.

Zoe's powerful version Olivia Rodrigo's song Hope ur okay impressed online voters and our judges enough to earn her top spot and our massive prize package.

PICTURED: Tipperary's Next Superstar winner 

Zoe picked up 35% of the public vote and did well on the judges' scorecards to take the title and prize. Alannah Manton, Sam Ryan, Aoife Sweeney and Amy Bergin were are other four finalists after winning their respective heats.

Our judges were Ronan Maher, Emmet Donlan and Graham Cantwell.

Regional Editor for Iconic Media in Tipperary, Darren Hassett, said: "Zoe is a hugely deserving winner. She came through a very strong heat and was hugely popular with our online voters in the final. We can't wait to see what the future holds for her."

He added: "I would like to thank all of our wonderful entrants once again for making the competition a success and bringing such high standards to the table.

"We have no doubt we uncovered more than a few potential superstars across Tipperary. Thanks also to our kind sponsors Moran's Menswear, Clonmel Park Hotel, Ballyhane Studio, Thurles Credit Union and the Anner Hotel."

Zoe's full prize comes courtesy of those sponsors which includes a €300 voucher for the Anner Hotel; €300 One 4 All voucher from Thurles Credit Union; €300 voucher for Moran's Menswear Thurles; two nights B & B and one evening meal for two at The Clonmel Park Hotel.

She will also perform as an opening act to an upcoming gig in The Clonmel Park Hotel and has won a full day recording in Ballyhane Studios, a recording studio and performance venue based in Birdhill, county Tipperary.

You can hear Zoe's winning performance below:

WATCH: Zoe Gavin's entry to Tipperary's Next Superstar

In association with Moran's Menswear, Clonmel Park Hotel, Ballyhane Studio, Thurles Credit Union, Anner Hotel

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media