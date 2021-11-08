Francis retires after 43 years with Tipperary County Council - Enjoy!

Wishing Francis Cagney a wonderful retirement after 43 years with Tipperary County Council
Happy Retirement Francis
All in the local Burncourt and Clogheen area wish Francis Cagney a wonderful retirement after 43 years with Tipperary County Council. What an achievement.
Wishing Francis years of health and happiness in retirement.
Members of The Roscrea Trail Blazers Hiking Club on a recent climb of Carrauntouhill, Co Kerry, 1038 Mts
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.