Volunteers take on Movember challenge to raise funds for Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre

This year these two fantastic gentlemen are doing the Movember fundraiser for Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre in Tipperary Town.
Please support Timmie Whyte ,volunteer at the centre and his colleague Tony Sweeney, Kite co-ordinator at Knockanrawley Resource Centre.
They have teamed up to do it together this year and they are committed to raising as much as possible but they need the support of the public.
What is Movember? Throughout the month of November, men are encouraged to grow their moustaches to raise awareness and spark conversation for men's health issues, particularly prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health.
All the friends of Peg Bermingham, Ballycullen would like to offer heartiest congratulations to her on the occasion of her 100th Birthday.
Clonmel Celtic's Ayo Williams and Clonmel Town B's Darren Byrnes in action in Sunday’s Tipperary Cup first round game at the By-Pass which Celtic won 3-0. Pic: Michael Boland.
Pictured above at the book launch at Hollyford Hall on Saturday, November 6 were from left: Eileen Ryan, Andrew Connors (author) and Pat Russell (Thurles).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.