08/11/2021

Going strong! Tipperary woman Peg celebrates 100 birthdays

Going strong! Tipperary woman Peg celebrates 100 birthdays

All the friends of Peg Bermingham, Ballycullen would like to offer heartiest congratulations to her on the occasion of her 100th Birthday.

Peg Celebrates 100 Birthday
All the friends of Peg Bermingham, Ballycullen would like to offer heartiest congratulations to her on the occasion of her 100th Birthday.
Peg first travelled down “the Boreen” well over 60 years ago.
In that time, she made many lifelong friends in the area. Her involvement in the ICA, the Community Council, the Kickham Committee and the Senior Citizens Club, all copper-fastened the regard in which she is held by all whose lives she has touched since arriving in Mullinahone all those years ago.
Peg, we wish you continued good health and happiness and contentment as you embark on your 101st year.

