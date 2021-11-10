Carrick Swan Club's Paddy Boland Tournament was a great success

Carrick Swan Club’s Junior A footballers’ season ended on Sunday when they lost to Knockavilla Kickhams by two points in the county semi-final. Commiserations to the team and management on the result.

The U21 hurlers had a good runout over the weekend against Roanmore of Waterford in a challenge game ahead of their upcoming championship.

And the Minor camogie team play a St. Patrick’s/Ballingarry combination side on Saturday next at Pairc na nEalaí. Throw-in will be at 2pm.

The 2021 Paddy Boland Memorial Tournament took place on Sunday last. The Swan Club welcomed St Mary’s, Mullinahone and Clonmel Óg to Carrick for a wonderful morning of hurling. Clonmel Óg beat neighbours St Mary’s in a brilliant shield final while the Swan overcame St Mary’s by just a point to win the cup competition in an outstanding final.

The Swan Club thank all the clubs that competed in the tournament on a cold but dry morning and congratulates its team on a great win.

Meanwhile, the 12 days of Christmas Draw is just over three weeks away. Tickets are on sale now from all ticket sellers and online on the Swan website. Tickets cost €50 and there will be €20,000 prize money to win.

The Carrick Swan Club weekly bingo has recommenced. Members and supporters are invited to come down on Thursdays at 8.30pm to play. It was great to see some of the club’s old friends there last week and any new players are encouraged to also come along.

The Annual General Meeting of Carrick Swan GAA Club takes place on Sunday, December 12 at 12 noon in the club hall.

If you wish to nominate a member for a position, please first seek the agreement of the member and then return the name to the club secretary.

If there is any motion you would like to put forward to the AGM please hand to a committee member or email: secretary.carrickswans.

tipperary@gaa.ie.

The club encourages anyone who would like to get involved to contact any committee member if they need further information. The club would be delighted to see new faces on the committee. Closing date for nominations or motions is Friday, November 19.

Lotto

Last week’s Carrick Swan lotto numbers were: 03, 13, 21, 22. The €10,000 jackpot wasn’t won.

Eight players matched three numbers and were just a single number short of taking home the €10,000 jackpot. Each of the eight won €40. This week’s jackpot is €10,250.

The Swan Club extends condolences to the Holden family, Tinhalla, and the Cooke family, Cregg, on their recent bereavements.