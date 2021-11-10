Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society committee elects its officers

The Strand Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir where Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society is based
Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society’s committee has elected Sandra Power as its chairperson and Ray Nolan as its president for the coming year.
They were among the Society officers elected at the committee’s first meeting following the AGM.
Other Society officers are: vice-chairperson, Martin Morrissey; secretary, Siobhan Grace-Regan; treasurer Louise Russell, PRO, Caolán Deehy-Power; corporate and sponsor secretary Siobhan Whelan; social & Covid secretary, Siobhan McCarthy.
Committee: Michael O'Hara, Fergus Power, Ashley Cooke, Claire O’Hara, assistant corporate secretary; Chloe Ní Shúilleabháin, assistant PRO, Ruthie Raggett; assistant treasurer Helen O'Hanlon, who the Society congratulates on her marriage to fiancé James Hogan last Friday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.