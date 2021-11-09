Clonmel Family Carers manager calls on carers to vote on Government performance for carers

Tipperary Family Carers manager Richie Molloy
The manager of the Family Carers Centre in Clonmel Richie Molloy has called on carers to register their view on the performance of the Government and delivery of services for carers.
"Please join us on Tuesday November 16 to cast your vote on the implementation of commitments contained in the programme for Government for #familycarers. The commitments selected cover the needs of all family carers, including those caring for a child, adult or older person; those receiving social welfare support and those not; and include a range of policy areas to reflect the many issues that can affect family carers' lives," said Richie Molloy.
Find out more and register for the time that suits you best at eventbrite
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.