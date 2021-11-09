And the spookiest scarecrow in Tipperary Spookfest was...

On behalf of the New Inn Festival Committee, thanks to everyone involved in organising New Inn Spookfest 2021 including all committees and all involved in preparing scarecrows and judges etc. Special thanks to Anita and congrats to all involved across all age groups. It was a great success.

A big thank to Little Treasures Crèche New Inn & Dundrum for sponsoring the prizes for the Spookfest 2021..

To see more scary pictures check out New Inn festival Facebook page.

There were different categories, and the following are the results!!

Clubs: We only had 2 winners: 1st prize- New inn women’s group, 2nd prize - New Inn tidy towns. Funny category: 1st prize - In the doghouse, 2nd - 2 johnnies staycation -Nicola Ryan, 3rd - Mr. Bean - Isobel Moore, 4th - Witch going to the ball - Mary Shanahan, 5th - Handy pots - Louise Foran

Family Group: 1st Prize Wally the Walrus - Kevin, Aoife, Caoimhe & Maeve Hally,2nd Prize Squid Games - Durkans, Quinn & Flynn families, 3rd Prize Kim Jong - un - Barry & Aine Maher and kids, 4th Prize - Sponge bob & dead people by Stephanie & Samantha O’ Halloran & family, 5th Prize - Fr. Ted by Sharon, James, Luke O’Dwyer

Frontline Heres: 1st Prize: Frontline Hero’s by Mary Cummins, 2nd Prize: Pumpkin Surgeons by Caroline Halloran, 3rd Prize: Frontline Skeleton by Liam & Maurita McCoy

Fairy-tale/ Cartoon Category: 1st prize Gruffalo by Jimmy & Essie O’Farrell, 2nd Prize Stickman by Amy Quirke, 3rd Prize Siren Head by Grainne & Tom Tierney

4th prize Spider-Man by Dan, Siobhan, Tim & Adam Cronin, 5th prize Red Riding Hood by Collette Moloney

Children’s Section: 1st prize Ed Shearan by Emily, Margaret & Matthew McGrath

2nd Prize Knight Rider by Conor, Emily, Tom Mason ,3rd Prize Ghost Buster by Will, Conor, Eliza Hogan, 4th Prize Scarecrow working from home by Oisin & Saoirse McGivern 5th Prize Minion by Finn, Oran, Cian Shortall, 6th Prize Uncle Fester by Charlie Guthrie, 7th Prize Paw Patrol by Roisin and Judith Shortall

All children will receive a trophy and a voucher for Marhill open farm. Well done to all the children.

Most used natural materials: 1st prize- Dragon which was all hand made by Catherine and Theo Philips Knockgraffon. 2nd Prize Going Green by Dan & Edel Newman, 3rd Prize Frankenstein by Tara & Fran Stafford, 4th Prize Garranlee Ghost by Paul & Brenda Lonergan, 5th Prize Garden of Doom by Dinny & Elaine Browne, 6th Gardener with Wheelbarrow by Denise Moloney

And finally, there are 6 winners and one overall, so 6th prize goes to the invisible man by Colmand Sinead Heaney, 5th prize goes to the story of Macbeth by Tina Kearney, 4th prize goes to the witch’s hut by Richie & Sheila Loughnan, 3rd prize goes to the pirate Ship by Martin & Sinead Boland, 2nd Prize goes to Garth Brooks by Brian and Jayne McConnon.

OVERALL WINNER

And overall winner for this year is DJ Spook in da House. Well done to Damian and Deirdre O’Dwyer, it was just fantastic in the village, it always had a crowd around it and there was plenty of photos taken of it. It was well displayed at night-time especially with Damian lighting it up and playing some tunes only wishing he could DJ himself. Well done everyone, Anita will be in contact with winners to hand out prizes over the next week.