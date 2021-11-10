Christmas Cookery demonstration - Invitation to all in Tipperary

The demonstration will take place in St Paul’s Community Centre, Clogheen on Thursday, November 25.
Christmas Cookery Demonstration
The demonstration will take place in St Paul’s Community Centre, Clogheen on Thursday, November 25. The doors open at 7.30 pm. Cheese and wine reception plus a beautiful tasting of delicious food prepared by Eily Condon and girls.
Admission €15. Tickets available at the Vee Valley Fruit and Veg Shop, Clogheen and Brownes XL, Clogheen.
