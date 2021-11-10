Tipperary public invited to have their say on major public transport initiative

People living in Tipperary have been invited to have their say in a major public transport initiative .
Connecting Ireland is a major public transport initiative developed by the National Transport Authority (NTA) with the aim of increasing connectivity, particularly for people living outside our major cities and towns. The plan aims to improve mobility in rural areas, and it will do this by providing better connections between villages and towns by linking these areas with an enhanced regional network connecting cities and regional centres nationwide.
To view county-by-county proposals, network tables, and maps, please visit the Connecting Ireland website by clicking here
To submit your feedback, please visit our survey by
clicking here
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.