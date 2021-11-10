Carrick-on-Suir Library is giving out free Hyacinth flower bulbs for Science Week

Carrick-on-Suir Library is giving out Hyacinth bulbs for free to celebrate Science Week in Carrick-on-Suir Library. The flower bulbs will be given out on a first come first served basis with one pack per household.
Accompanying the bulbs are instructions on growing for both indoors in a pot or for outdoors planted out and for looking after the flowers as they bloom, announcing the arrival of Spring.
"As the plants grow, they will signify new beginnings and hope for a brighter world next spring and summer as we leave the dark days of winter in these Covid times and move to a brighter world," said a Carrick Library spokesperson.
"This year, much the same as last year, Science Week will be mostly an online festival run by Calmast. "We are happy to be able to give out the packs of bulbs and in a way bring some elements of the festival to your home."
