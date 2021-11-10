Minister praised Carrick-on-Suir's "exciting" regeneration plans during visit to town

Community & Rural Development Minister Heather Humphreys was shown Carrick-on-Suir’s ambitious Regeneration Scheme plans during her visit to the town last Wednesday during which she officially opened an upgraded section of the Suir Blueway.

Carrick-on-Suir was Minister Humphrey’s first stop during her whistle stop tour of county Tipperary during which she opened and visited rural development projects that secured more than €7m funding from her Department.

Her first task in Carrick was to officially open the recently widened and upgraded 1km section of the Suir Blueway cycle and walking path stretching from Sean Healy Park to the Fisherman’s Boreen.

This work took place in May and June and was funded to the tune of €137,00 under the Department of Rural & Community Development’s Outdoor Recreation Improvement Grant Scheme.

The Minister then visited the Stable Lane Digital Hub on the top floor of Carrick Town Hall that opened just over 12 months ago and received funding from her Department.

She was very impressed with the hub that provides office facilities with high speed broadband for small and new firms, people working remotely from their main offices and larger firms seeking outreach offices in the town.

She was told the hub has already expanded to a second site, a period building on New Street called Stable Lane Enterprise House.

Tony Musiol, Chairman of Carrick-on-Suir Tourism & Economic Development Committee, explained to her that the hub was the first of 13 projects proposed in the 2016 Carrick-on-Suir Town Strategy to strengthen the town centre commercially for tourism and as a place to live.

Minister Humphreys was then brought to Carrick-on-Suir’s former post office building on Main Street where Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s Director of Services Brian Beck showed her the plans to transform the early 20th century building into a second digital working hub for the town.

Her visit was timely as the post office refurbishment plans are currently on public display in council offices until November 18 ahead of the submission of a Part 8 planning application for the digital hub development.

Mr Beck said it was planned to create work space areas for 26 people in the post office building, which will include a covered and heated outdoor area with a coffee dock for hub workers.

He pointed out the “re-imagining” of this period building will provide a spin off of extra business for Carrick town centre’s shops and cafés. Minister Humphries was also shown the Carrick-on-Suir Rural Regeneration Scheme plans.

The regeneration scheme encompasses public realm plans for Castle Street and Sean Kelly Square, the Ormond Castle Park Ecological and Amenity Enhancement Scheme and the Part 8 planning application aiming to link the Suir Blueway at Sean Healy Park with Ormond Castle and transform the streetscapes of Main Street, North Quay and the lanes linking them.

Mr Musiol also updated the Minister on the revamp of Carrick-on-Suir Heritage Centre, which has received Rural Regeneration Development funding.

Minister Humphreys said she has supported working hubs throughout the country and it was great to hear another one is being planned in Carrick-on-Suir. The Rural Regeneration Fund was for projects like this.

She said Carrick’s Regeneration Scheme plans were “exciting” and a credit to the work the council is doing in Carrick-on-Suir.

Tipperary County Council vice-chairperson Cllr Siobhán Ambrose thanked the Minister for coming to Carrick-on-Suir to see the “very ambitious plans” for the town and pointed out none of the projects proposed could happen without the Government’s support.