Search

13/11/2021

Tipperary Star Editorial Comment: Our level of food waste is criminal

Kildare firm joins initiative to reduce food waste

Our level of food waste is criminal

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

So much food waste when so many people are hungry and starving is a shocking indictment of our apathy towards others.

News this week that patients in hospitals are eating only half of the food prepared for them and 5,600 tonnes are being thrown out annually, is a reflection of what is happening in households throughout the country each and every day.


Given the hospital setting and the health of the patients, it is probably not surprising that between 37-49% of the meals are being left on the plate. But, the excuses are less palatable when it comes to the household. Every household in Ireland is responsible for 117kgs of food waste per year. That’s between €400- 1,000 per household thrown into the bin.


And it’s not just a waste of money, it’s also costing the earth. Food waste sent to landfill does not harmlessly break down but instead releases methane, a greenhouse gas twenty five times more potent than carbon dioxide.


Where possible we should prevent food waste in the first instance. mywaste.ie says that 60% is avoidable food waste such as plate scrapings, leftovers, gone off fruit and veg, and passed its date perishables. We can control this waste easily by serving smaller portion sizes at meals times and by shopping smarter.


20% is potentially avoidable food waste. This waste could be used in another way. 20% is unavoidable food waste – such as banana skins and chicken bones.


But, the good news is that food waste doesn’t have to end up in landfill. It can be recycled by using your food waste recycling bin. Households with a kerbside collection for food waste can simply separate cooked and raw food and leave the bin out as part of your kerbside collection so it can be sent to composting or to an anaerobic digestion plant to make green energy.


Apart from the environmental impact of food waste, there is also the moral aspect, when so many people throughout the world are starving. Trocaire, which had a national collection last weekend, is currently battling a hunger crisis in East Africa - how they would love to secure a portion of our food waste.


Let's think smart; shop smart and cook smart.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media