Tipperary council buys 14 homes in private Carrick-on-Suir estate

Tipperary County Council has purchased 14 homes in a section of a private Carrick-on-Suir housing estate blighted by vacant homes and anti-social behaviour since the property crash of a decade ago.

The council’s purchase of this large number of homes at Hazel Close, which is part of the larger Greenhill Village estate off the Pill Road in Carrick-on-Suir, was revealed by Sinn Féin Cllr David Dunne at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s monthly meeting.

The Carrick-on-Suir councillor said the purchase of the houses was good news but he complained that this part of the Greenhill Village estate resembled a “war zone” at the moment due to works being carried out by a contractor.

He highlighted the potholes on the road in and out of Hazel Close.

Cllr Dunne told the council meeting how the contractor’s works were causing problems for a homeowner who purchased his house privately at Hazel Close. He had to drive across the green area in front of his home to get out of the estate.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Engineer Willie Corby responded that he was aware a contractor was working on this estate and the council’s housing section was dealing with the company.

He promised to follow up with the housing section to make sure the works were completed satisfactorily.

Mr Corby explained there were a number of different issues in Hazel Close with infrastructure such as ramps, driveways and drainage that needs to be sorted out. Quite a bit of work was being done on the houses to tidy them up. “We apologise to any private house owner for any inconvenience when the works are underway,” he added.