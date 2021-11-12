Search

12/11/2021

Young man and woman injured in single vehicle collision on N24 close to Tipperary Town

Injured woman passenger suffered serious injuries in the accident

Young man and woman injured in single vehicle collision on N24 close to Tipperary Town

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

A man and woman aged in their early 20s were injured in a single vehicle traffic accident that occurred on the N24 between Tipperary Town and Bansha yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.

The woman passenger suffered serious injuries in the accident and was taken by ambulance to Limerick University Hospital. The male driver of the car was taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel and gardaí describe his condition there as stable. Both are from the Tipperary Town area.

The accident happened on the N24 at Farnagowan close to Tipperary Town shortly after 3pm yesterday (November 11) when the car they were travelling in lost control and struck a wall.

The N24 between Tipperary Town and Bansha has been closed since the accident to allow gardaí carry out a forensic examination of the crash scene.

A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman said the road is expected to remain closed until mid-afterrnoon today (Friday). Road diversions are in place.

He appealed to anyone who witnessed the traffic accident or was travelling on that road around the time of the collision and has dashcam footage to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station at (062) 80670.

