Exemplary Tipperary Community Nurse and 'friend' retires after 21 years

Retirement Wishes
Margaret Fox retired this week after working for 21 years with the HSE as Community Nurse.
Margaret’s colleagues wish to acknowledge the enormous contribution she made to the care of those with whom she was entrusted. They speak of Margaret as a great friend and refer to her support of them as exemplary.
Margaret’s commitment, sense of responsibility and diligence have been commented on not just by her colleagues but by several whom she cared for in the different communities on her rounds.
All hope Margaret will now live the dreams she has been waiting for and enjoy whatever her heart desires.
To quote John O’Donoghue.
“This is where your life has arrived,
After all the years of effort and toil;
Look back with graciousness and thanks
On all your great and quiet achievements”
