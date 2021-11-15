Senior citizens Christmas party in Tipperary deferred due to covid

YOUNG AT HEART: Unfortunately Ardfinnan Community Council have had to defer their Senior Citizens Christmas Party until further notice due to increasing Covid numbers
SENIOR CITIZENS CHRISTMAS PARTY DEFERRED
Unfortunately Ardfinnan Community Council have had to defer their Senior Citizens Christmas Party until further notice due to increasing Covid numbers and the vulnerability of our Senior Citizen group to the virus.
We will review the situation in early 2022. Stay safe everyone
