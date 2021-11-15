Tipperary Social Enterprise chosen for Rethink Ireland start up fund

Life Connections, a social enterprise based in Cloughjordan Co.Tipperary, is celebrating this week.

Jenny Fahy and Life Connections is one of twenty-five awardees of the Rethink Ireland Social Enterprise Start-Up Fund.

The Fund will support twenty-five social enterprises that are all focused on making a positive impact on the social and economic fabric of their community. The Fund was created by Rethink Ireland in partnership with the Department of Rural and Community Development via the Dormant Accounts Fund.



Life Connections provides vital service to parents, through webinars, e-learning programmes and in-person talks, to enable parents to develop the skills to have healthy conversations with their children about important topics such as relationships, sexuality, the body, boundaries, feelings and consent. This Social Enterprise support from Rethink Ireland, the leading supporter of social enterprises in Ireland, has come at an ideal time for Jenny and the board of directors of Life Connections. Jenny commented; “As our work expands out from schools based programmes, into corporate engagement and wellbeing programmes, the support from Rethink Ireland will make a real difference and support Life Connections to succeed on a nationally impactful scale.”

Fahy continued; “Working as a Family Support worker in North Tipperary and as a trainer for the National Parents Council, I identified a need amongst parents to be supported to have open conversations with their children. According to an ERSI report in November 2020, only 45% of 13 year olds have talked to a parent about these topics. Life Connections wants to increase this percentage and open the conversation between parent and child in Ireland”

According to Fahy, “Our children and teens need support, education and guidance from the parents and caregivers in their lives to foster safe and healthy relationships, now and into their futures.”



Life Connections is a not-for-profit, for impact, micro social enterprise and any profits generated are re-invested into the Company for the purpose of creating an Ireland where parents and children can have open healthy conversations about relationships, the body, feelings & communication.

Life Connections is a member of SERI (Social Enterprise Republic of Ireland) and is defined as a social enterprise in accordance with the Irish National Social Enterprise Strategy 2019 to 2022.



This Thursday is International Social Enterprise Day, and the 3rd Annual National Social Enterprise Conference will take place online.

https://lifeconnections.ie