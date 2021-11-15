Search

15/11/2021

Congratulations to World Welter Weight MMA Champion, Adrian Elbert, from Roscrea Co Tipperary

Roscrea was en fete on Saturday night celebrating a local fighter's win

Congratulations to World Welter Weight MMA Champion, Adrian Elbert, from Roscrea Co Tipperary

Congratulations to Roscrea's Adrian Elbert

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Roscrea was en fete on Saturday night celebrating a local fighter who saw off staunch opposition to win the title of Battle Arena World Welterweight Champion.

Roscrea's Adrian Elbert put on powerful display to bring Jordan Sood to the mat early in the second round, and the referee had to stop it with a minute remaining

Cllr Michael Smith led congratulations at this month's Thurles Templemore Roscrea municipal district meeting, saying the town was ecstatic at Adrian's win. “Everybody in Roscrea was delighted that a Roscrea man is a world champion, and last night we celebrated that”. 

Cllr Michael Smith said he had been delighted as Cathaoirleach to support Adrian’s hard work, commitment and dedication to his sport. “A world champion means so much to Roscrea. It’s something we should acknowledge as a municipal district in the coming weeks. It’s a world champion that has done so much with his academy. It was huge. It was lovely to be part of that last night.” 

Cllr Shane Lee paid tributes to the world welterweight MMA champion. “It was great to see people getting out and supporting Adrian and his family. It was very well received.” 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media