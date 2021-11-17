Search

17/11/2021

Tidy Towns results for South Tipperary - who did well and who didn't?

The south Tipperary village that got the lowest Tidy Towns marks. Guess who?

Famous for its motor bike racing event - the village of Faugheen received the lowest marks in this year's Tidy Town in South Tipperary.

Category A
Ireland’s Tidiest Village under 200
Dundrum – Dún Droma 329
Grange – Gráinseach 326
Cloneen – An Cluainín 321
Lattin – Laitean 319
Drangan – Dun Drongáin 314
Ballyneill – Baile Uí Néill 305
Hollyford – Áth an Chuillinn 292
Rosegreen – Faiche Ró 287
New Inn – Loch Ceann 276
Cullen – Cuilleann 266
Dualla – Dubhaile 264
Glengoole – Gleann an Ghuail 262
Kilross – Cill Ros 259
Killusty – Cill Loiste 232
Lisronagh – Lios Ruanach 225
Ahenny & Clashnasmuth – Áth Eine 215
Faugheen – An Faicin 200


Category B
Ireland’s Tidiest Village, 200-1,000
Emly – Imleach Iubhair 350
Cappawhite – Ceapach na bhfaoiteach 328
Bansha – An Bháinseach 317
Kilcash – Cill Cháise 316
Newcastle – Caisleán Nua 315
Marlfield – Sráid Baile Inisleamhnachta 312
Ballingarry – Baile an Gharraí 296
Clogheen – An Chloichín 296
Mullinahone – Muileann Na hUamhan 293
Killenaule – Cill Náile 287
Clonoulty – Cluain An Ultaigh 257
Goatenbridge – Droichad Na Gabhair 232
Gortnahoe – Gort na hUamha 222
Rossmore – Rossmór 206
Ballyporeen – Beal Atha Poirin 204


Category C
Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town, 1,001-2,500
Kilsheelan – Cill Síoláin 353
Fethard – Fiodh Ard 282

Category D
Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town, 2,501-5,000
Cashel – Caislean Na Rí 339
Cahir – An Chathair 338
Tipperary – Thiobraid Arann 321

Category G
Ireland’s Tidiest Large Urban Centre, 15,001-25,000
Clonmel – Cluain Meala 344

