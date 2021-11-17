Tidy Towns results for South Tipperary - who did well and who didn't?

Famous for its motor bike racing event - the village of Faugheen received the lowest marks in this year's Tidy Town in South Tipperary.
Category A
Ireland’s Tidiest Village under 200
Dundrum – Dún Droma 329
Grange – Gráinseach 326
Cloneen – An Cluainín 321
Lattin – Laitean 319
Drangan – Dun Drongáin 314
Ballyneill – Baile Uí Néill 305
Hollyford – Áth an Chuillinn 292
Rosegreen – Faiche Ró 287
New Inn – Loch Ceann 276
Cullen – Cuilleann 266
Dualla – Dubhaile 264
Glengoole – Gleann an Ghuail 262
Kilross – Cill Ros 259
Killusty – Cill Loiste 232
Lisronagh – Lios Ruanach 225
Ahenny & Clashnasmuth – Áth Eine 215
Faugheen – An Faicin 200
Category B
Ireland’s Tidiest Village, 200-1,000
Emly – Imleach Iubhair 350
Cappawhite – Ceapach na bhfaoiteach 328
Bansha – An Bháinseach 317
Kilcash – Cill Cháise 316
Newcastle – Caisleán Nua 315
Marlfield – Sráid Baile Inisleamhnachta 312
Ballingarry – Baile an Gharraí 296
Clogheen – An Chloichín 296
Mullinahone – Muileann Na hUamhan 293
Killenaule – Cill Náile 287
Clonoulty – Cluain An Ultaigh 257
Goatenbridge – Droichad Na Gabhair 232
Gortnahoe – Gort na hUamha 222
Rossmore – Rossmór 206
Ballyporeen – Beal Atha Poirin 204
Category C
Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town, 1,001-2,500
Kilsheelan – Cill Síoláin 353
Fethard – Fiodh Ard 282
Category D
Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town, 2,501-5,000
Cashel – Caislean Na Rí 339
Cahir – An Chathair 338
Tipperary – Thiobraid Arann 321
Category G
Ireland’s Tidiest Large Urban Centre, 15,001-25,000
Clonmel – Cluain Meala 344
Famous for its motor bike racing event - the village of Faugheen received the lowest marks in this year's Tidy Town in South Tipperary.
Jamie Ahearne of Clonmel Commercials and Loughmore Castleiney's Willie Eviston in action during last year's county senior football final. The teams meet again in this year's final next Sunday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.