Search

17/11/2021

Something to give Tipperary cyclists a new experience when they come visit Cahir

Something to give Tipperary cyclists a new experience when they come visit Cahir

Bicycle repair stand is located in Cahir Castle Car Park - bicycle parking bays will be added soon

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

A recent report from the OPW to the Tipperary Tourism Task Force recommended added cycling facilities for the Castle area in Cahir.
Following on from this report, local Cllr Andy Moloney set about sourcing a bicycle service bay and private donations from Duggan Skip Hire and Cahir Tidy Towns provided the facility in the Castle Car Park. The original location beside the motorcycle bay was deemed inappropriate, so a change of location to the first car parking space will see bicycle racks erected by the Tipperary County Council in the coming weeks which will give cyclists coming to the town a new experience in cycling. Local cyclists will also be able to avail of this free facility.
Cllr Moloney said: “Cycling activities were a big part of the Annual Tidy Towns adjudication report and as a town we need to keep up the pressure on the promotion of cycle lanes on all approach roads.”
While Cllr Moloney acknowledged the location might have been problematic to visitors taking pictures of the castle, he said: “We must work with each other for the betterment of the town and what we can nurture from the provision of such cycling amenities. Cycling, boating and walking are the new staycation attractions that we need to be mindful of and encourage their participation in the area. The cycling service bay will hopefully encourage users to visit Cahir as a cycle friendly town and we must build on this with the task force and Tipperary Tourism to provide extra facilities in the area.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media