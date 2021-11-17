Something to give Tipperary cyclists a new experience when they come visit Cahir

A recent report from the OPW to the Tipperary Tourism Task Force recommended added cycling facilities for the Castle area in Cahir.

Following on from this report, local Cllr Andy Moloney set about sourcing a bicycle service bay and private donations from Duggan Skip Hire and Cahir Tidy Towns provided the facility in the Castle Car Park. The original location beside the motorcycle bay was deemed inappropriate, so a change of location to the first car parking space will see bicycle racks erected by the Tipperary County Council in the coming weeks which will give cyclists coming to the town a new experience in cycling. Local cyclists will also be able to avail of this free facility.

Cllr Moloney said: “Cycling activities were a big part of the Annual Tidy Towns adjudication report and as a town we need to keep up the pressure on the promotion of cycle lanes on all approach roads.”

While Cllr Moloney acknowledged the location might have been problematic to visitors taking pictures of the castle, he said: “We must work with each other for the betterment of the town and what we can nurture from the provision of such cycling amenities. Cycling, boating and walking are the new staycation attractions that we need to be mindful of and encourage their participation in the area. The cycling service bay will hopefully encourage users to visit Cahir as a cycle friendly town and we must build on this with the task force and Tipperary Tourism to provide extra facilities in the area.”