Sadness at death of a lovely lady with a smile and a chat for all she met

Late Patricia (Pat) McElroy, Glencallaghan, Clogheen.
All in the general Clogheen area were saddened to hear of the passing of Patricia (Pat) McElroy, Glencallaghan.
Our deepest sympathy to her loving husband John, daughter Nita, son Michael and daughter-in-law Cindy, granddaughters Tara, Eimer and Úna, relatives and friends.
Pat was a lovely lady with a smile and a chat for all she met on her walks with her beloved dogs.
She was also a lady of great faith who with her dear husband John shared their artistic talents in their wonderful garden.
May Pat Rest in Peace In the comfort of God’s Heavenly Kingdom.
