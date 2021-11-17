Search

17/11/2021

Woodview Fun Day proceeds donated to Tipperary based charity

A great day was had by all who came along to the recent Woodview Fun Day and a raffle that was held throughout the day in aid of the Circle of Friends was a great success.
Last Friday members of the Woodview Committee presented a cheque of €340 to Carolyn Fanning, Secretary of the Board of Management who represented Circle of Friends. Carolyn was delighted to accept the donation and said that there had been difficulties raising funds since the Covid Crisis, so every fundraiser done in aid of Circle of Friends is a huge boost for which they are truly grateful.
The Woodview Committee said they were thankful to all who bought tickets at the Annual Woodview Funday and they were only too happy to donate to such a worthwhile cause.
Circle of Friends is a Cancer Support Centre based in Knockanrawley, Tipperary Town that provides a non judgmental support service to persons affected by cancer in a safe and confidential environment while respecting the dignity and worth of the individual. All Nationalities are welcome.
The Circle of Friends Centre is open Monday to Thursday 10am to 4pm and Friday 10am to 2.30pm. Contact them on 062 33550 or 087 3412600, email circleoffriendstipp@gmail. com or see the website at www.circleoffriendscancer support.com

