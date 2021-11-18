Search

18/11/2021

Student Caoimhe is the latest bursary award winner with Cahir Credit Union

Student Caoimhe is the latest bursary award with Cahir Credit Union

Cahir Credit Union Bursary Winner Caoimhe Egan withChairperson of the Board of Directors Pat O’Malley

Cahir Credit Union - Student Bursary Draw result 

Last week Cahir Credit Union presented a cheque to the latest Student Bursary Draw winner Caoimhe Egan. The Chairperson of the Board of Directors Pat O’Malley along with Manager of Cahir Credit Union Catherine McMinn was present on the day.  Caoimhe is delighted with her prize and said she can do so much with €1,500 and thanked everyone; she even brought boxes of chocolates for everyone at Cahir Credit Union to share!

The Credit Union Bursary Draw is a draw open to all students either entering or continuing their third level education in these current challenging times. The winner receives a €1,500 bursary prize. Many thanks go to Cllr Andy Moloney (Peace Commissioner) for being the independent adjudicator and overseeing events.

Cahir Credit Union would like to offer Caoimhe their congratulations and wish her every success in her further studies. Cahir Credit Union recognise the significant costs incurred in entering Third level education and are there to help at each stage of the journey and would like to remind new and existing members that they are actively lending and eagerly invite new and existing members to consider Cahir Credit Union for all their borrowing needs.

