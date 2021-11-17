Tipperary communities asked to Light Up for Road Safety

Local authority road safety officers across Ireland have asked the public to shine a light for road safety on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims,

from 7.00 pm to 8.00pm Sunday November 21.

The lightening up campaign, in memory of all of those who have lost their lives on our roads will see council buildings across Ireland lit up from 7.00 – 8.00 pm as part of this year's‘ World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims’, Sunday November 21.

World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims is commemorated on the third Sunday in November each year. We ask families around the County to join us and ‘light up for road safety’ by shining a light or burning a candle in your windows at the same time.

2021, has been a very different year, and due to Covid-19 restrictions, it sees an increase in people walking and cycling our roads with their families. Road safety is now more important than ever. Road Safety Officers are imploring the public to please be vigilant of their own safety. There have been *119 more lives lost on Irish roads to date (November 16 2021).

On this important day, bereaved families and the seriously injured come together to acknowledge the terrible toll of road deaths and injuries and to show our thanks for the work of the emergency services. You too can show your support by participating in this event.

How can you get involved?

• Set a reminder on your phone to shine a light in your window from 7.00 PM – 8.00 PM on Sunday

November 21.

• Spread the word and ask friends and family to do the same.

• Take a moment to remember the lives lost and those who have been injured, and to be appreciative of your

own health and well-being.

• Check that your family has high vis jackets and torches for your walks and cycles.

• Never take road safety for granted.

Businesses and other organisations are also being encouraged to light up their building for road safety as part of this national campaign.

Tipperary County Council Road Safety Officer, Michèle Maher, said: “Families of crash victims never forget their loved ones who have died on the road. This day is an opportunity annually, for everyone to remember road crash victims and to think of the consequences of a collision, and what might happen if someone is involved in a collision. Organisers are hoping the public and business sector will get involved and support this year’s event by lighting up for road safety.”