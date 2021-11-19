Tipperary community saddened at three recent deaths



SYMPATHY

The sympathy of the Burncourt community is extended to the brothers and sisters of Michael English, Cullenagh who passed away in the care of St. Patrick’s Gardens, Cashel where Michael experienced the greatest of love and support.

Our deepest condolences to his family, Marie, Charlie, John, Tom, Nora, Cathy, Andrew, Rita, Paddy, Bridget and Therese by whom he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered.

May his gentle soul rest in peace in the comfort of God’s Heavenly Kingdom.

All in the area were saddened to hear of the passing of Patricia (Pat) McElroy, Glencallaghan.

Our deepest sympathy to her loving husband John, daughter Nita, son Michael and daughter in-law Cindy, granddaughters Tara, Eimer and Úna, relatives and friends.

Pat was a lovely lady with a smile and a chat for all she met on her walks with her beloved dogs.

She was also a lady of great faith who with her dear husband John shared their artistic talents in their wonderful garden.

May Pat Rest in Peace in the comfort of God’s Heavenly Kingdom.

Our deepest condolences to the McGrath and Condon families on the death of Noreen McGrath, College Road, Castleisland, Co. Kerry and formerly of Deerpark, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork.

Sincere sympathy to her loving husband, Pat , daughters and sons Sandra, Deirdre (Connolly), Rory, Aidan and Anne-Marie (Saunders), grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Kit, Nell, Mary and Imelda, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Noreen was interred in Burncourt Graveyard.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this difficult time.

May Noreen rest in peace in the comfort of God’s Heavenly Kingdom.