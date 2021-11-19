Tipperary folklore and history captured in another great book from Cahir

Paul Buckley Co Author of new book ‘Tell Me a Story’/ ‘Inis Scéal Dom’
It is great to hear that another book has been launched based on stories from Cahir as well as the surrounding communities with news of the launch of a Community Publication celebrating our local folklore & history by local man Paul Buckley and Sandra Cunningham from Ardfinnan. The fantastic publication includes photographs and lots of interesting, local information that will now be forever preserved.
Proceeds from book sales are in Aid of St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen. The book is available for sale at €13 in the following locations in Cahir at Cahir Post Office, Church Street, The Black Bee, Castle Street, The Heritage, The Square, O’Brien’s Pharmacy, The Square and the Apple Garage on the Clonmel Road.
This book is dedicated to the children of the 1930s, who collected these stories and the storytellers, who with patience and generosity, shared with the children their memories and stories of the past.
This is their invaluable legacy to future generations. Well done to all involved, this is one for the Christmas stocking I think!
Sandra Cunningham co-author of new book Tell Me a Story/Inis Scéal Dom
