Health and safety of Tipperary paramedics is being blatantly ignored– Deputy Michael Lowry

"The words Health and Safety have become so much a part of everyday life that one often wonders if they are now simply taken for granted. Ironically, for Paramedics, who are recognised globally as being amongst the most highly skilled medical professionals, Health and Safety Regulations are blatantly ignored," Tipperary Deputy Michael Lowry has stated in the Dail.



"I raised this matter with the Taoiseach last week. I requested an urgent Independent Review of the Ambulance Service. Since that day I have been contacted by Paramedics, Patients and Medical Professionals from every corner of the country. Story after story has been relayed to me. Some through anger and some through tears. All of them through frustration and desperation.



"This Service is in crisis. This Service is failing those who strive every hour of every day to provide emergency care. This Service is failing men,, women and children in the country. This Service is failing – full stop’ he stated.



"I could quote stories of the anguish and suffering being experienced by patients here today. We have all heard them. They are heart-rending. Each one is a catalogue of human suffering. The realities of our flawed National Ambulance Service cannot be allowed to become a vote catching opportunity for any Elected Representative, myself included. We have a duty to demand that it be put right. This is our duty as human beings first and Elected Representatives second. We cannot fail people on this issue. That is not an option.



"We must start to improve this sub-standard service that is being experienced every single day by people everywhere. We have to tackle this national crisis by engaging and listening with frontline staff. We must ensure that those actually doing that job have the means, structure, conditions, support and co-operation to do that job safely and effectively.



"If an individual has a license to drive a HGV then they are obliged to obey the Road Safety Authority Rules of the Road. These rule require a maximum of 4.5 hours driving, which must be followed by a 45 minute break. Their day must be no longer than 9 or 10 hours with weekly and fortnightly limits to be observed. Weekend breaks are also enforced.



"A paramedic is expected to work 15, 16 hour shifts without rest periods and with no enforced weekly breaks. Meal breaks can be requested but cannot be guaranteed. Eating food in an ambulance in the current COVID environment is not exactly a very healthy practice. Yet this is the only option for Paramedics as they travel the motorways, passing the numerous “Tiredness Kills” signs on the roadside.

"A good work/ life balance is long recognised as essential to healthy living. 57% of all Paramedics shifts do not finish on time. Nobody can predict which ones will form part of the 43 % that might get them home on time. This creates huge stress on families and on the well being of the Paramedics, who are trying to be all things to all people.

"When I raised the current Ambulance Services debacle with the Taoiseach last week, he referred to Pre Hospital Emergency Care. This is the primary function of Paramedics who are licensed to practice by the Pre Hospital Emergency Care Council. Countless lives have been saved because of their interventions. We owe them a huge debt of gratitude.

"Their job should be complete when they arrive at the A&E with a patient. The Hospital staff should take over responsibility at that stage. The reality is somewhat different.

"In recent years the ambulance has become an extension of the Emergency Department. Crews are caring for patients in the ambulance for up to 5 and 6 hours because the receiving hospital staff have no place for the patient. This is not pre-hospital care. Three things need to happen immediately. Just three of many actions that are battling for priority.

"Frontline paramedics must be taken off Covid testing. The Ambulance Service is already grossly understaffed. Highly skilled Paramedics should not be diverted to Covid Testing. The deployment of the new Interns due out of the training school needs to be monitored carefully. They must be placed as close as is practical to their homes. These people are on very poor wages and get no travel or accommodation allowance.



"Paramedics need to have NASRA recognised as their Union of choice. This group was formed by paramedics to be their independent voice. They were initially recognised, but the HSE withdrew this recognition. Minister, you might enlighten us as to why this happened. Paramedics feel that they are not being adequately represented. They are currently represented by SIPTU, who also represent Management.



"The lid has been blown off the pathetic state of our Ambulance Service. That lid can never be allowed to close again until the voices of those who work in and depend on the National Ambulance Service are both heard and heeded," Deputy Lowry concluded.