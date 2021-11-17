Food waste bin advice roadshow to visit Clonmel

A food waste separation roadshow run by Mywaste is coming to Clonmel Showgrounds Shopping Centre this Friday, November 19 between 10am and 3pm.
Staff will be handing out free starter kits and advice.
The kit will contain a free kitchen caddy, a starter pack of caddy liners and an information leaflet. To avail of the kit, people just have to show up and bring their eircode so that MyWaste can ensure as many households as possible benefit from this free service.
