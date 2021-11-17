Call at Carrick-on-Suir council meeting to prosecute landowners who cut Japanese Knotweed

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District has received complaints from local councillors about the cutting down of Japanese Knotweed on private land in Carrick-on-Suir - an action that will further spread rather than eradicate the invasive plant.

Cllr Kieran Bourke called for the owner of the property where the knotweed was cut to be prosecuted at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s monthly meeting.

His fellow Carrick-on-Suir Cllr David Dunne informed the district meeting of the cutting of Japanese Knotweed and declared he was “shocked” to see it happening as landowners have been told not to cut back the plant.

District Engineer Willie Corby said the council advised private landowners in the town to engage private contractors to get the knotweed sprayed.

“We will try to make sure that they are aware of their obligations. There is a lot of knotweed in the town on a number of private sites,” he added.

But Cllr Bourke said the site where the Japanese Knotweed was cut in Carrick-on-Suir was next to a tributary of the River Suir and this meant the plant cuttings were carried off into the river. He reminded council officials that five years ago he called on the council to bring in powers or measures to deal with Japanese Knotweed.

The Fianna Fáil councillor expressed disappointment that the council didn’t have any powers in this area other than to highlight to a landowner that the plant growing on their land is causing an issue and to get it sprayed.

Mr Corby said he took note of Cllr Bourke’s comments. He explained the council allocated funding to eradicate Japanese Knotweed on public roads and he had been tracking down the owners of private land where the plant was rampant and advising them to get the problem sorted.

While he was aware of powers to prosecute landowners over the growth of ragworth on their property, he wasn’t aware there were any similar powers in relation to Japanese Knotweed. He acknowledged Cllr Bourke may be right that there was a need to take further action on this issue.