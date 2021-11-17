Search

17/11/2021

Date set for Christmas Tractors of Carrick-on-Suir parade

The convoy of illuminated tractors in the Christmas Tractors of Carrick Parade travelling up New Street in Carrick-on-Suir in 2019. Picture Anne Marie Magorrian

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Carrick-on-Suir’s grand parade of Christmas light festooned tractors returns on Saturday, December 18 with the dazzling convoy also travelling through nearby villages spanning three counties before reaching the town.
The Christmas Tractors of Carrick-on-Suir parade is back and the organisers, the Crop Cruisers tractor drivers, expect between 30 and 40 illuminated tractors to take part in the festive pageant.
The tractor run through rural communities was introduced last year to prevent large crowds congregating in Carrick town due to the Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings. The Crop Cruisers are doing it again this Christmas using the same route crossing into three counties and two provinces.
Stuart Downie of the Crop Cruisers said the tractor run will start in Piltown, proceed to Fiddown, cross the River Suir into county Waterford and pass through Portlaw, Clonea and Rathgormack and on to Carrick-on-Suir.
New Street Car Park opposite Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall will be the finish point for the convoy.
Mr Downey, a farmer based at Tybroughney, Carrick-on-Suir, said there will be Christmas amusements and stalls along with Santa at the car park finish point. “We will be aiming to leave from our secret location in Piltown around 5.15pm and will be in Carrick-on-Suir around 7pm. For those nervous about Covid-19, they can watch the parade from their car anywhere along the route if they don’t want to come into Carrick town.” Many locally based tractors and their drivers are signed up to take part and there will also be participants from as far as Wexford, Clare, Limerick and Cork. The Crop Cruisers uses the event to raise funds for charity. This year’s beneficiary will be Clare's Wish Foundation, which provides wishes to adults with terminal illnesses.

