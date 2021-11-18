Shopfront upgrade grants funding increased and deadline extended for Tipperary businesses

More businesses in six Tipperary towns and villages will be able to avail of a grant scheme to assist them spruce up their premises after the Government extended the deadline to complete the works and increased the funding.

The Streetscape Enhancement Measures Initiative was targeted at businesses in Carrick-on-Suir, Cahir, Cashel, Rosegreen, Roscrea and Nenagh and the original deadline for applications closed on September 7 with works to be completed in November.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s monthly meeting was told the Department of Rural & Community Development has extended the deadline for completion of the refurbishment works to April next year and in the case of Carrick-on-Suir quadrupled the funding available to allocate as grants to applicants.

District Administrator Marie O’Gorman told the meeting Carrick-on-Suir initially received a small enough allocation of €43,000 for the grants scheme and received 46 applications with 41 of the applications were approved.

She said the initial deadline to draw down the funds was the end of November and businesses had difficulty getting contractors to do works such as painting within that timeframe.

Ms O’Gorman said the quadrupling of the budget for the grants to €181,000 meant the council could revisit the applications it received.

Carrick-on-Suir Cllr David Dunne said the increase in the budget for these grants was great news.

There was a lot of good work taking place in Carrick with shops getting new signage and he hoped there will be a lot more painting and enhancement of business properties in the town due to this scheme.

Fellow Carrick Cllr Kieran Bourke also welcomed the deadline extension and extra funding for the Streetscape Enhancement Scheme.

Two months ago he publicly criticised the short timeframe for submitting applications and completing renovations works and dismissed the scheme as a “glorified painting” grant as it wasn’t possible to do other refurbishments due to the requirement to secure planning permission.

“I am delighted that someone has seen sense in the Department to extend it out to April to allow business owners to do work on their premises legally.

“This is good and worthwhile,” he said.

Mullinahone’s Cllr Kevin O’Meara called for the scheme to include businesses in other villages in Carrick MD next year.

Carrick MD Director of Services Brian Beck responded that the council would look at designating other towns if the scheme was extended for another year.

He said the quadrupling of the scheme’s funding for Carrick-on-Suir was a great opportunity for businesses to make their town centre more attractive to work, live and do business.