Man (50s) dies after falling ill while hiking in Galtee Mountains

A Community Air Ambulance attended the emergency in the Galtee Mountains
A man aged in his early 50s from county Cork became ill and died while hiking in the Galtee Mountains yesterday (Thursday, November 18)
The man was walking in the Galteebeg area of the mountains with a small group of other walkers when he became ill.
The alarm was raised around 12.30pm and the Community Air Ambulance based in Cork, Cahir Gardaí, National Ambulance Service and members of the South Eastern Mountain Rescue team went to his aid.
Sadly, the man passed away despite attempts to save his life. His body was stretchered from the mountainside to a waiting ambulance and brought to Waterford University Hospital where a post mortem is to be carried out.
