Tipperary school celebrates 150th anniversary of founding with special Mass

The Archbishop of Cashel and Emly, Kieran O’Reilly, assisted by local P.P. Fr. Derry Quirke and altar servers at the 150th anniversary Mass.
Presentation Sisters 150 Years
On Sunday last, celebrations took place of the 150th Anniversary (The Sesquicentenary) of the coming of the Presentation Sisters to the parish.
The Archbishop of Cashel and Emly, Kieran O’Reilly, graced us with his presence, where he was assisted by local P.P. Fr. Derry Quirke to celebrate this unique event in the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry.
The nuns made a major contribution to the local community since it’s foundation on August 22 1871 of this religious and educational establishment. As the school community marches into its 3rd century, it continues to provide excellence in education in the capable hands of Principal Angela Cahill who succeeded Tom Fennessey, who incidentally was the first lay Principal of the school following the retirement Sr. Ann Nevin, the last nun to hold this office.
Refreshments were provided afterwards in the school for all present which included many past pupils
The Archbishop of Cashel and Emly, Kieran O’Reilly, assisted by local P.P. Fr. Derry Quirke and altar servers at the 150th anniversary Mass.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.