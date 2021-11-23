Search

Tipperary couple celebrate golden wedding anniversary with their 17 grandchildren

Kit and Mick Norris, Carrigmore, Clogheen, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Golden Wedding Anniversary
We wish Kit and Mick Norris, Carrigmore, Clogheen a very happy wedding anniversary celebrated recently. The happy couple were treated to a wonderful surprise party at daughter Sinead and Conor’s home. The surprize of the night was when their son Ger arrived all the way from Guernsey to tears of joy and happiness.
Kit and Mick were joined by their 17 grandchildren.

We wish the happy couple many years of health and happiness together.

