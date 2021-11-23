Major country music festival planned for Tipperary in February

All roads will lead to Golden Kilfeacle GAA Complex on Sunday, February 27, 2022
Golden Country Music Festival
All roads will lead to Golden Kilfeacle GAA Complex on Sunday, February 27, 2022 with our first ever Golden Country Music Festival and an afternoon of music with four of Ireland’s top performers.
Among those playing live for us will be Jimmy Buckley, Johnny Brady, Cliona Hagen, Olivia Douglas, The Sheerin family band while DJ Mossie will be run from 2.30 to 6.30pm. It's an afternoon of dancing and music to look forward to in the new year.
Bar in our complex on the day with Tea/ Coffee booth.
Tickets just €25 available online and from John on 087 8253139 and Nellie on 087 6228932 and also from the local Gala Shop in Golden.
