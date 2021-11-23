Tickets now on sale for Carrick-on-Suir drama group's production of Eclipsed

Brewery Lane Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir
Tickets are now on sale for Brewery Lane Drama Group’s upcoming play Eclipsed, which will be staged at Carrick-on-Suir’s Brewery Lane Theatre from Sunday, December 5 to Saturday, December 11.
The play written by playwright Patricia Burke-Brogan is being directed for the Brewery Lane production by Tom Nealon and Assistant director Barry Comerford.
Eclipsed holds a mirror up to the shameful treatment of unmarried mothers in Ireland in the past.
The play is set in 1963 in a convent laundry at St Paul’s Home for Penitent Women in Killmacha, Ireland. The play explores the practice of making pregnant and unwed Irish mothers work as ‘penitents’.
The all female cast includes: Sheena Raggett, Maria Clancy, Mary McGrath, Paula O'Dwyer, Jacquie Ahern-Slater, Sandra Power, Fiona Hennessy, Caoimhe O’Shea.
Ticket booking for the drama opened on Monday, November 22. You can book tickets from Monday to Friday from 10am to 1pm.
Tickets cost €15 and prior booking is essential. Telephone: (086)1274736 to book your tickets.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions seating is limited to 50. Masks must be worn and Covid certs and ID must be shown to gain entry to the theatre.
