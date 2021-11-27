Multeen Players' 'Big Maggie' opens on Thursday - Keep U12s away

'Big Maggie' runs for four nights, starting next Thursday, December 2, up to Sunday, December 5. Doors open at 7pm with show starting at 8pm.
“BIG MAGGIE”
We are down to the last week before the Multeen Players take to the stage for their production of Big Maggie.
It will run for four nights, starting next Thursday, December 2, up to Sunday, December 5. Doors open at 7pm with show starting at 8pm.
Over the last few months, there has been a huge effort by cast members, and over 20 people back stage to get ready for these four nights. We are extremely grateful to everyone for their help.
Tickets priced at €10 are available in both Heffernan's and Butler's Centra Dundrum, or by ringing Margaret O’ Carroll on 087-2465340.
We will have reduced seating capacity to facilitate social distancing, as well as adhering to all other covid guidelines such as mask wearing, sanitizing facilities etc.
NOTE-This play isn't suitable for u12s.
