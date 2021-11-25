BREAKING: Tipperary premises searched as part of garda investigation into organised crime

A premises in county Tipperary was searched yesterday (Wednesday, November 24) as part of a Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation operation relating to organised crime.
One man was arrested at Cork Airport as part of the operation and the premises in county Tipperary was searched under the provisions of Section 10 of the 1997 Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act by personnel assigned to the GNBCI assisted by gardai from Cahir Garda Station.
The arrested man was subsequently detained in accordance with the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Gurranabraher Garda Station for alleged involvement in an offence contrary to Section 20(1)(a) of the Passports Act, 2008 (providing false or misleading information or documentation in connection with a passport application).
The man has since been charged with two offences contrary to Section 20(1)(a) of the Passports At, 2008 (providing false or misleading information or documentation in connection with a passport application) and will appear before Cork City Court this morning.
Kildalkey joint managers Pat O’Halloran and Daire Lahart just before the final whistle in Pairc Tailteann, Navan
Ceramic Artists Clare Molloy, Eileen Singleton, Gallery Assistant Aisling Higgins, Gallery Owner Siobhan Caplice with Artists Mandy Cheng and Jane Jermyn.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.