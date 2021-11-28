Search

28 Nov 2021

Parents of south Tipperary Leaving Cert students invited to online parents’ event

Information evening designed by WIT's outreach team

WIT

The main aim is to give parents some more tools to support their children to make the best college and course choices

An online information event that will help parents and guardians of south Tipperary school leavers will be run by Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) this Wednesday, December 1 from 6.30-7.30pm.

The one-hour online Parents’ Event is designed to support parents and guardians of anyone interested in starting a full-time college course in autumn 2022. In 2020 one in four South Tipperary college-going school leavers attended WIT.

With WIT’s "right student, right programme" ethos at the heart of the event, the main aim is to give parents some more tools to support their children to make the best college and course choices.

WIT’s dedicated outreach team has designed the information evening, which will take place via Zoom, based on common queries and concerns to help put parents’ minds at ease. Parents will learn about WIT's wide range of courses, the CAO process, links with further education colleges, student supports, grants, sports scholarships and much more.

Event details and registration can be found at www.wit.ie/parents.

