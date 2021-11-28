Great sadness in west Tipperary with passing of well-knownn lifetime CIE employee

Rest in Peace - Paddy O’Connor of Tipperary town who passed away last weekend.
SYMPATHY
Sincere sympathy is extended to the O’Connor family and extended family and friends of the late Paddy O’Connor (RIP) of Tipperary town who passed away last weekend. Paddy was a lifetime employee with CIE and for many years worked at Limerick Junction and indeed during his early years lived in the Junction before moving in to Tipp town.
An avid GAA supporter he gave of his time freely to underage team coaching with Arravale Rovers and in later years was a regular at umpire duty across West Tipperary.
