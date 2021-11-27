Architect opposes council proposal to develop car park on site of derelict Cahir hotel

An architect has voiced concern about Tipperary County Council’s proposal to develop a car park on the site of a derelict fire damaged hotel in Cahir town centre as he believes it will leave a large hole in the attractive facade of Church Street.

Ed Walsh of Walsh & Walsh Architects based at The Square in Cahir has lodged a submission to the council outlining why he is opposing the local authority’s proposal for the former Castle Court Hotel site.

And he has urged the people of Cahir and its hinterland to contact their local councillors and request them to reject this planning application.

Mr Walsh made his submission as part of the public consultation process for a Part 8 planning application which seeks permission to demolish the old hotel structure and replace it with a 91-space car park with the entrance onto Church Street.

The planning application was on public display in council offices in Clonmel, Tipperary and Nenagh from September 30 to November 3 and the final deadline for submissions was last Thursday, November 18.

Mr Walsh argues that the hotel should be replaced with a suitable new building in keeping with the streetscape of Church Street rather than this car park, which will open a 21-meter wide breach in the street’s facade.

“If allowed this development will disrupt what could otherwise be a very attractive street facade and reduce the enclosure provided by the street front buildings and the Town Square,” the architect outlined in a letter to The Nationalist.

Mr Walsh points out the site of the derelict hotel occurs on a bend in the street, which will necessitate extensive works to the footpaths and the removal of many car parking spaces.

“The proposal also includes a pedestrian link through the Market House site which presents some serious engineering difficulties and interference with existing private structures.”

The architect also contends that the drawings and documents provided for the development in the Part 8 planning process are “inadequate”.

Mr Walsh stressed he accepts that more car parking is needed in Cahir town but he suggests this could more easily be provided in a very large undeveloped area to the east of the hotel site with access through existing entrances off the Clonmel Road and the railway station.

The Church Street car park proposal is one of a number of significant developments proposed for Cahir town centre.

The council is planning to refurbish the Market House building on The Square and develop a business centre there.

And it currently has on public display the Part 8 planning application for a major redevelopment of Cahir town centre’s streetscape.

The Cahir Public Realm Enhancement Scheme proposes upgrading The Square and approach streets including St Mary’s Road, Castle Street, Old Church Street and Church Street with new high quality paving, kerbing, landscaping, public lighting, improved street furniture and utility diversion works.

The planning application went on public display in the county council’s offices in Clonmel, Tipperary Town and Nenagh on November 10 and will remain on display at these locations until December 9. The application can also be viewed on the council’s website.

The public have until December 23 to send written submissions to the council voicing their objections or observations on the planning application’s proposals. For further information on this and other Cahir public projects log onto: www.tipperarycoco.ie