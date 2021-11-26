Santa IS coming to Knockavilla on on Friday night December 10 to turn on the Christmas tree lights

Our share the spoils winner last Thursday night was Joan Riordan, Station Road, winning €208. Draw continues on the night of Thursday December 2. Envelopes available in all the usual outlets and from the dispenser boxes in knockavilla and Donaskeigh villages.

The Multeen Players had to make the difficult decision to postpone their scheduled performance of Big Maggie due to start tomorrow night, Thursday December 2nd. With some of the cast hit by covid last week, it wouldn't be safe for cast or patrons to proceed.

However, the rescheduled dates are announced, and the play will take place Thursday January 27 to Sunday January 30. Any tickets sold for a specific night in December will be eligible for the same night in January, or we can facilitate a refund or change of night. Tickets remain on sale In Heffernan's and Butler's Centra Dundrum. A perfect stocking filler for someone perhaps.



Our planned Christmas Dinner on December 19th has also suffered due to rising covid numbers. We have to postpone this event, but, hopefully early in the new year, we hope to be able to gather as a group for a parish social event.



Santa IS coming to Knockavilla on Friday night December 10 to turn on the Christmas tree lights. Estimated time of arrival is approx 7pm, so we would ask all parents and children to gather in Knockavilla from 6.30pm. Plenty of festive entertainment will be on offer. This event is open to all children in the parish.



All events will take place outdoors, with the necessary covid guidelines in place. No parking for cars in the prayer garden or church grounds. A convoy of festive decorated vehicles will convene in Dundrum at 6.15pm to escort Santa to Knockavilla. If you would like to be part of this convoy please contact Helen Ryan, or any committee member.



All this is free, but we will be accepting voluntary donations on behalf of South Tipperary Hospice, in Association with Tipperary vintage club.