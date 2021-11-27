Sad passing of well known Tipperary referee and GAA official PJ Leahy

There is great sadness in GAA circles in Tipperary today following news of the passing of Moyne Templetuohy GAA man and former referee PJ Leahy.

The popular PJ was a former PRO of the Mid Tipperary GAA Board and was also very prominent in Semple Stadium as he acted as one of the head stewards in the VIP area of Ardan Ui Riain on big match day.

Mid Tipperary GAA Board paid tribute to PJ this afternoon - a Board he served with great distinction and dilligence over a number of years. As a Knight of the Whistle, PJ gave great service to Gaelic Games and always officiated with a smile on his face and with common sense.

PJ, of Main Street, Templetuohy was also very well known in greyhound and coursing circles while his many golfing outings in Templemore Golf Club and much further afield endeared him to all those who ever took a putter from their golf bag. He was a very affable and good humoured man who loved a great story and a good laugh. Indeed, he loved socialising also and would regularly be the head of a music session in the local hostelries which were enjoyed by so many.

PJ was very happy in company and enjoyed nothing more than conversing with people about a whole range of topics, from GAA to golf, to greyhounds, musics and politics. His interest were wide and varied.

Indeed he was involved in many organisations in his local parish - a place he returned to after many years working away. He was never afraid to put his shoulder to the wheel and could always be counted upon to come up trumps when needed.

Predeceased by his brother John, PJ died peacefully at home after an illness brone with great dignity and fortitude. He is deeply regretted by his wife Lorna, son Declan, daughter Sara, son-in-law Kieran, daughter-in-law Pip, grandchildren Parker, Lyla, Ava, Jack, Shane and Zoe, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends acorss a wide spectrum of the community.

PJ's Requiem Mass takes place tomorrow Sunday in The Sacred Heart Church, Templetuohy at 10 AM, followed by interment in Templetuohy Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.