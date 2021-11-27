Search

27 Nov 2021

Sad passing of well known Tipperary referee and GAA official PJ Leahy

Sad passing of well known Tipperary referee and GAA official PJ Leahy

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

The Moyne Templetuohy man will be buried tomorrow in his native parish

There is great sadness in GAA circles in Tipperary today following news of the passing of Moyne Templetuohy GAA man and former referee PJ Leahy.

The popular PJ was a former PRO of the Mid Tipperary GAA Board and was also very prominent in Semple Stadium as he acted as one of the head stewards in the VIP area of Ardan Ui Riain on big match day.

Mid Tipperary GAA Board paid tribute to PJ this afternoon - a Board he served with great distinction and dilligence over a number of years. As a Knight of the Whistle, PJ gave great service to Gaelic Games and always officiated with a smile on his face and with common sense. 

PJ, of Main Street, Templetuohy was also very well known in greyhound and coursing circles while his many golfing outings in Templemore Golf Club and much further afield endeared him to all those who ever took a putter from their golf bag. He was a  very affable and good humoured man who loved a great story and a good laugh. Indeed, he loved socialising also and would regularly be the head of a music session in the local hostelries which were enjoyed by so many.

PJ was very happy in company and enjoyed nothing more than conversing with people about a whole range of topics, from GAA to golf, to greyhounds, musics and politics. His interest were wide and varied.

Indeed he was involved in many organisations in his local parish - a place he returned to after many years working away. He was never afraid to put his shoulder to the wheel and could always be counted upon to come up trumps when needed.

Predeceased by his brother John, PJ died peacefully at home after an illness brone with great dignity and fortitude. He is deeply regretted by his wife Lorna, son Declan, daughter Sara, son-in-law Kieran, daughter-in-law Pip, grandchildren Parker, Lyla, Ava, Jack, Shane and Zoe, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends acorss a wide spectrum of the community.

PJ's  Requiem Mass takes place tomorrow Sunday in The Sacred Heart Church, Templetuohy at 10 AM, followed by interment in Templetuohy Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media